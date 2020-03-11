Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Holi Cheer Takes Tiger Shroff's Film To Rs 76 Crore

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Tiger Shroff's new film Baaghi 3 is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film witnessed "big push" on Tuesday due to the Holi festivities, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 3 earned Rs 9.06 crore on Monday and Rs 14.05 crore on Tuesday, thus bringing the total collection to Rs 76.94 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. The film, currently in the first week, also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Sharing the box office performance of Baaghi 3, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Baaghi 3 jumps on Day 5, Holi festivities give it a big push... Business multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: Rs 76.94 cr. #India business."

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: Rs 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi series. In the latest film, Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie while Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother. The film also stars Tiger Shroff's actor father Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat

Baaghi 3 opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five and wrote: "Performative finesse isn't Tiger Shroff's strong suit in Baaghi 3. He does gravity-defying stunts, goes after anyone, and anything, that does not do his bidding, and plunges into a bone-crunching rampage whenever his bade bhaiyya needs help in the line of the latter's duty as a policeman who is barely cut out for the job."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.