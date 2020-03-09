Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Third Film To Make Over Rs 50 Crore In Weekend 1

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan

It opened in theatres last week

It is Tiger's third film to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the opening weekend

Tiger Shroff's new film Baaghi 3 is ruling the box office and how. With the latest collection, Baaghi 3 has emerged as Tiger Shroff's third film to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the opening weekend after War and Baaghi 2, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his report, Mr Adarsh stated that despite the ongoing Coronavirus scare and final examination of school and college students, the film has managed to push the total to Rs 53.83 crore. It raked in over Rs 20 crore on Sunday, stated Taran Adarsh. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Baaghi 3 braves mixed reports + Coronavirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third Tiger Shroff movie to cross Rs 50 crore in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 crore, Sat 16.03 crore, Sun 20.30 crore. Total: Rs 53.83 crore. #India business."

#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross Rs 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: Rs 53.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

In separate tweets, Taran Adarsh compared the opening weekend business of Tiger Shroff's other films and stated that War topped the list with Rs 166.25 crore, followed by Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The list also includes Tiger's 2014 film Heropanti and 2017 movie Munna Michael.

Take a look at Mr Adarsh's tweets here:

Other than Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also stars his father Jackie Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat. Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie while Riteish plays his brother in the film.

Baaghi 3 opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Tiger Shroff does have broad shoulders. But they aren't broad enough to enhance the weight of a film as unashamedly flimsy as Baaghi 3. It is worse than a mere misfire. It is a damp squib."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi series.