Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's Film Plummets On Saturday, Earns Rs 33 Crore

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Baaghi 3 released on Friday

The film opened to lukewarm reviews

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan

Tiger Shroff's latest film Baaghi 3's performance at the box office on Saturday slowed down as it collected Rs 16. 03 crore on the second day of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Mr Adarsh, the film should see "substantial footfalls" on the third day. Sharing the film's box office collection on social media, Taran Adarh wrote: "Baaghi 3 slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes Rs 52 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: Rs 33.53 cr. #India business."

Take a look:

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi series. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who was Tiger Shroff's heroine in the first instalment. Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie in the movie while his brother is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the film also includes Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Baaghi 3 opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five and wrote: "Tiger Shroff does have broad shoulders. But they aren't broad enough to enhance the weight of a film as unashamedly flimsy as Baaghi 3. It is worse than a mere misfire. It is a damp squib."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.