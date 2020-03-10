Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff's Film Scores Rs 62 Crore

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Baaghi 3, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has managed to earn over Rs 9 crore on Monday, thus taking the overall collection to Rs 62.89 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in main roles. In his report, Mr Adarsh stated that the film is expected to show increase in box office numbers on Holi. "Baaghi 3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: Rs 62.89 cr. #India business," wrote Taran Adarsh.

#Baaghi3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: Rs 62.89 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2020

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi series. Other than Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor an Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Baaghi 3 one star out of five and wrote: "Baaghi 3 treats geography no better. The film offers the audience frequent aerial views of a bombed-out Syria but it shoots the action sequences on locations in Serbia. In director Ahmed Khan's world, the difference between Syria and Serbia is just a few letters of the English alphabet."

The film has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.