After Baaghi 3 Trailer, Twitter Calls Tiger Shroff 'Sasta Captain America'

Highlights
- Tiger got hilariously compared to Wonder Woman, Captain America
- 'Baaghi 3' is all set to hit screens on March 6
- The trailer of the film released on Thursday
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 trailer made way for a meme fest on Twitter. No surprises here. In the recently released trailer, the actor features in gravity and physics defying stunts, which are now synonymous with Tiger Shroff movies. Netizens on Twitter described Tiger Shroff's bulked up and fighter like persona as "sasta Captain America." Tiger also got compared to a Bollywood version of Wonder Woman, particularly for the scene in which he uses a torn out piece of a helicopter door as shield against enemy bullets while kneeling down on the floor. Netizens found one particular dialogue of Tiger Shroff particularly amusing: "Main phod dunga." Jokes involving bubble wraps and glass windows and balloons popped up instantly. Twitter also shared imaginary versions of how Newton's would have reacted to Tiger's understanding of gravity. Another superhero - Black Panther - featured in the memes.
Here's a just glimpse of the memes generated on Twitter after the Baaghi 3 trailer released.
Sasta Captain America #Baaghi3Trailerpic.twitter.com/4TYrZGtkFD— ViRaT KohLi (@ViratKohLiOn) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi3Trailer— Pulkit (@voxxpopli) February 6, 2020
Indian Dads after each result of their not so brilliant kid: pic.twitter.com/sQRZwFunui
Wonder Woman reincarnated #Baaghi3#Baaghi3Trailerpic.twitter.com/dvVGdititz— WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl) February 6, 2020
Whenever i see pimple on my face #Baaghi3Trailerpic.twitter.com/f1ZN68zZkl— Ramya (@rgrocks50) February 6, 2020
After watching BAAGHI 3 trailer....— Amit Dixit (@_almostsanskari) February 6, 2020
*Me: where is the story??
*Sajid Nadiadwala: pic.twitter.com/pSHT9pnIHB
Every family gathering #Baaghi3pic.twitter.com/7O7ghQd8eO— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2020
Gareebo Ka Wonder Woman #Baaghi3pic.twitter.com/g6rvZl7mNS— Naruto (@AkhileshMahata) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi3Trailer— (@Gauri_doonite) February 6, 2020
* Gully cricket
Me to neighbour's window glasses pic.twitter.com/F2brj3sWiM
After seeing #Baaghi3Trailer— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) February 6, 2020
Captain America: pic.twitter.com/XEfdDOXS6Z
#Baaghi3Trailer— Suresh Bairwa (@bairwa1526) February 6, 2020
Even After getting 5 infinity stones
Thanos : pic.twitter.com/KaycKCaiK8
Whenever i see bubble wraps...#Baaghi3#Baaghi3Trailerpic.twitter.com/dySoSIlH1N— Vikas Jain (@arnav12998) February 6, 2020
Newton's reaction after watching #Baaghi3Trailer from heaven pic.twitter.com/vcjXesvBFW— Dharmesh (@Mumbaiikar) February 6, 2020
Newton after watching #Baaghi3Trailer.. #Baaghi3Trailer#Baaghi3 .... pic.twitter.com/13TsWeLyBO— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 6, 2020
Baaghi 3 is the story of Ronnie, played by Tiger Shroff, who returns for the third time to headline the franchise. In order to secure his brother held captive by terrorists, Ronnie travels to Syria and tears the country apart. Ritiesh Deshmukh has been cast as Tiger Shroff's brother, who is a cop named Vikram. Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Ronnie's love interest. Watch the Baaghi 3 trailer here:
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will blow up your screens on March 6.