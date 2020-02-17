Disha Patani On Trolls, Mars And Her Favourite Avenger

Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe .(Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the thriller Malang, took some time out of her busy schedule to connect with her fans on Twitter. On Sunday, the 27-year-old actress interacted with the fans as a part of her #AskDisha session. Through the question-answer session on Twitter, she revealed her future plans in the film industry, the roles she is looking forward to, and her favourite Avengers character. When a curious fan asked about her next project, she said that she would like to do an action film someday. Disha, who made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , is basking in the success of her latest movie Malang .

A fan asked her, "What are your next projects? Can we see you in never seen before avatar?" Disha tweeted back, saying: "I look forward to doing an action film someday! Overall, I love experimenting with my roles and looking forward to play some interesting characters."

I look forward to doing an action film someday! Overall , I love experimenting with my roles and looking forward to play some interesting characters #AskDishahttps://t.co/ZFPpSeV7xR — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

When another fan asked the actress about her favourite Avenger, she responded, saying "Hulk and Ironman"

When asked about why she is body shamed and trolled on social media despite being a fitness enthusiast, the actress replied, "Trolled by whom?"

Another fan asked Disha if she would go to Mars for a vacation. "Haha! Why not, I love adventure" replied Disha.

On the work front, Disha Patani has starred in movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story . She was last seen in Malang besides Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. Her next movie is Radhe; Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated for a 2020 release.