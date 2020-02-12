Malang Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Is 'Steady' With Rs 33 Crore

Malang Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Malang opened in theatres last week

The film has been directed by Mohit Suri

Malang collected Rs 3.80 crore on Tuesday

Director Mohit Suri's crime thriller Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, continues its successful box office run. The film scored Rs 3.80 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total collection to Rs 33.20 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated in his report that Malang will have a "healthy Week 1 total" if it trends well on the sixth and seventh days. Sharing the performance report of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Malang is steady on Day 5... It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards... Fri 6.71 crore, Sat 8.89 crore, Sun 9.76 crore, Mon 4.04 crore, Tue 3.80 crore. Total: Rs 33.20 crore. #India business."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Malang is steady on Day 5... It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr. Total: Rs 33.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2020

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang also features Elli Avram. Disha Patani and Aditya play the roles of serial killers in the film while Anil Kapoor plays a cop.

Malang opened to lukewarm reviews on February 7. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "The film has style aplenty but the core of the plot is built on devices that resemble facile contrivances rather than believable twists. As a result, despite the vim and vigour of the making, Malang is never more than middling."

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar.