Disha Patani Gets A Shout-Out From The Internet For Rescuing Injured Bird

Actress Disha Patani received a thank you note from RAWW or Resqink Association For Wildlife Welfare, an NGO dedicated to conserving urban wildlife, recently. The Bharat actress received a shout-out on Instagram after she rescued an injured bird - a black kite - from the Mumbai streets. After feeding the bird, Disha Patani took the injured bird to the nearest vet for treatment amid the lockdown. "The distressed bird's wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing post which we at RAWW will be initiating its rehabilitation," read a post on the NGO's Instagram page, which also shared a photo of Disha holding the bird.

"We hope he makes it back to the wild and would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times," the post added. Disha Patani is a bona-fide animal lover and has a pet dog at home. Disha Patani has been hailed on Instagram for doing her bit towards birds and animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Disha Patani trended a great deal recently for featuring in an Instagram video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, dancing to Tyga and Curtis Roach's Bored In The House. "This is how we do it," Disha captioned her post.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in crime thriller Malang. She will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe, whose shooting has currently been put on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.