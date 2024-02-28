Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song Mast Malang Jhoom: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And Sonakshi Sinha - It's A Party

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The brand new track Mast Malang Jhoom from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, released on Wednesday. The track features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff dancing together on a beach, with coordinated steps (major Naatu Naatu vibes). Enter Sonakshi Sinha, shining bright like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree and now it's a party. The track has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and it has been composed by Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Check out the song Mast Malang Jhoom here:

Sharing the track on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Energy - Mast. Beats - Malang. Groove - Jhoom. It's time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom." Take a look at the post here:

OG action hero Akshay Kumar and his partner in crime Tiger Shroff ruled the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which released earlier this year. The teaser begins with a voiceover from the antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran, who warns, "doom is coming." ICYMI, check out the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here:

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid this year. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are also co-stars of Singham Again, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. It is a part of his cop universe of films.