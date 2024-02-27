Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: At Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Lucknow Event, Crowd Throws Stones And Slippers

A glimpse from the venue

On Monday, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff jetted off to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to promote their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The duo went to Ghantaghar to interact with their eager fans. However, the event took an unexpected turn as a massive crowd gathered. The sheer number of attendees led to a frenzy, resulting in a chaotic situation. Emotions ran high, and individuals began hurling objects at each other, including slippers and stones as they failed to catch a glimpse of the actors. Fortunately, both Akshay and Tiger managed to stay safe by maintaining a safe distance from the stage. Prompt intervention by local law enforcement, including the use of minimal force and lathi charge, eventually restored order and brought the situation under control.

Take a look at the video below:

Prior to the event, Akshay Kumar posted a picture with Tiger Shroff to make an announcement about their Lucknow visit. In the photo, the two are seated on the runway of an airport, with an aircraft visible in the background. Sharing details about the event, Akshay stated, “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein. [First, you smile, because Bade and Chote are now in Lucknow! See you this afternoon at Clock Tower Ground.]”

Since the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been practically inseparable. A few days ago, the duo went to Goa to attend the wedding of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani (one of the producers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) and actress Rakul Preet Singh. In a video posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), we can spot Akshay and Tiger Shroff twinning in black outfits and sharing a hug with the groom. The text attached to the video read, “Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa.”

#WATCH | Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/l64R1QNIKA — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role. The action-packed film will be hitting the big screens on Eid 2024.