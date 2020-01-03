Malang First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur's Intense 'Love Is Pure, So Is Hate' Pic

Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang first look (courtesy MalangFilm)

Highlights The first look of 'Malang' released on Friday

Trailer releases on January 6

"Love is pure, so is hate," wrote Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur just stole the show with the first look of upcoming film Malang, which dropped on Friday morning. Malang is a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri, best known for making films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. The 34-year-old actor shared the first look poster of Malang with an emotionally charged caption: "Love is pure, so is hate." The poster features Aditya Roy Kapur in an intense form - he can be seen yelling out loud with all his might while a burst of colours form a dramatic backdrop.

Take a look at the first look poster of Malang here:

Comments such as these poured in from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others:

The primary cast of Malang also includes stars such as Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani. Anil Kapoor will reportedly feature as the antagonist in the film. Malang marks director Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. The film went on floors in March last year and the shooting of Malang wrapped in October.

Earlier in November, Aditya Roy Kapur had sent the Internet into a tizzy with just a glimpse of his Malang character in a shirtless avatar.

Anil Kapoor's first look of sorts was shared on his birthday in December. It appears that he plays the role of a cop with shades of grey:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. The film is all set to hit screens on February 7.