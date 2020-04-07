On 'Iconic And Legendary' Jeetendra's Birthday, Anil Kapoor Writes: 'Working With You Has Always Been A Memorable Experience'

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

First, happy birthday, Jeetendra! As the actor turned 78 on Tuesday, birthday wishes poured in from his family and friends on social media. The most special wish came from Jeetendra's Sone Pe Suhaaga co-star Anil Kapoor, who took a trip down memory lane and fished out a throwback picture of himself and the "legendary" star from the sets of one of their films. In the photograph, Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Sharing the blast from the past, Anil Kapoor made the day extra special for Jeetendra like this: "Wishing the forever iconic and legendary Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor and as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!"

Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!@ektarkapoorpic.twitter.com/62QHTe2aCC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2020

Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor have not co-starred in many films together. They worked together in Kovelamudi Bapayya's 1988 film Sone Pe Suhaaga (which also featured Dharmendra, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon), in Bhaskar Shetty's 1989 film Aag Se Khelenge (in which they shared screen space with Amrish Puri and Meenakshi Seshadri) and in the Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, in which both of them made special appearances.

On Jeetendra's birthday, his producer daughter Ekta Kapoor and actor son Tusshar Kapoor also wished him in the most adorable way on social media. They both shared different video collages comprising photos and videos of Jeetendra with his family and friends. While Ekta Kapoor wished her "role model" with these words: "Happy birthday, Papa! You're the most positive person I know! May you stay happy and have a long joyous life! You're a role model for all of us! Love," Tusshar's greeting read: "Happy birthday, Papa! Thank you for all the wishes on Instagram from his fans, well-wishers and the Bollywood sites! Cheer!"

