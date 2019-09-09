Ayushmann Khurrana And Jeetendra Danced To Dream Girl Song And The Internet Is Smitten

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ayushmankk)

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann bonded well with Jeetendra on Kumkum Bhagya Dream Girl will release on September 13

Actor Jeetendra has still got the moves! The veteran star never fails to amaze us and the reason we brought this up today is because we chanced upon a video and a couple of photos of the actor grooving with Ayushmann Khurrana on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show Kumkum Bhagya. Ayushmann, who is busy with promotional duties of his upcoming film Dream Girl, appeared on the show as a guest with Jeetendra and Nushrat Bharucha and shared pictures from the sets on his Instagram account. In the photos, Ayushmann can be seen shaking a leg with the senior actor as well as doing aarti with the whole cast of Kumkum Bhagya including Shabir Ahluwalia.

Later, Dream Girl producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Ayushmann dancing with Jeetendra to Dhagala Lagali from the film. The video stole the show on the Internet as it received over one lakh likes on Instagram.

Jeetendra and Ayushmann appeared as guests on Kumkum Bhagya for Ganpati special episode.

First, check it Ayushmann Khurrana's post:

Now, take a look at the video shared by Ekta Kapoor:

Reacting to the post, several television celebrities such as Karishma Tanna, Gurdip Punjj, Shabir Ahluwalia, Hiten Tejwani, Charu Mehra and Kanchi Kaul appreciated the epic dance performance in the comments section. "Legend," wrote Shabir while Karishma commented: "Wow wow, next level." Gurdip called Jeetendra a "superstar" in her comment while Hitesh wrote: "Energy on fire... Wow sir."

A screenshot of Krishma and Nushrat's comments on Ekta's post.

A screenshot of Gurdip and Ronit Roy's comment on Ekta's post.

A screenshot of Shabir's comment on Ekta's post.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Lokesh Bisht, who speaks to people as their phone-pal Puja for his living. He also plays female mythological characters such as Radha, Sita and Draupadi for local stage shows. Nushrat Bharucha plays the role of Ayushmann's girlfriend in the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is slated release on September 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.