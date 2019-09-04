Ayushmann Khurrana Says That 'National Awards Are A 'Huge Validation' For His 'Script Sense'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann received a National Award for Best Actor "I invest deeply into choosing the right script," said Ayushmann "I only choose films that I would love to see in theaters," he added

Ayushmann Khuurana, who won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in AndhaDhun, says that National Awards are a "huge validation" for the scripts that he chooses, reports news agency IANS. Speaking about his choice of films, the actor said that he only zeroes in on the scripts which he would love to watch in theaters himself. "I have also bagged a National Award for Best Actor. The National Awards are a huge validation for my script sense because I only choose films that I would love to see in theatres," IANS quoted Ayushmann as saying.

The Article 15 actor said that he is at that stage in life, where the audience expects only good content-driven films from him and told news agency IANS,"As an actor, I invest deeply into choosing the right script because today the story is all that matters and it is the choice of films that matters. I think I'm at a stage in life where I could do the best projects because audiences expect good cinema from me. I won't be able to give them and myself any less."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been extremely experimental in terms of the roles that he has portrayed on screen, added, "I love stories that people can relate to, are inspiring and makes us ponder. I have actively sought such amazing scripts and have been fortunate enough to find some of these brilliant gems in my career so far."

Article 15 remains Ayushmann Khurrana's last release. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Vicky Donor and Badhaai Ho among many others.

Ayushmann's forthcoming projects include Dream Girl, Gulabo Sitabo andBala.

(With inputs from IANS)

