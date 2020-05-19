Anil Kapoor Had Tears In His Eyes When He Saw Sunita Kapoor As His Bride. Read His Post

Aniil Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor .(courtesy: anilskapoor)

Some love stories are just meant to be and Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's tale is a fine example of that. Anil Kapoor, a Bollywood actor and Sunita Kapoor, a fashion designer, met on the sets of the 1984 film Meri Jung, fell in love and the rest is history. On their 36th wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor shared a chunk of memories - some old and some relatively new. He also posted a few throwback pictures from his and Sunita Kapoor's wedding and wrote: "I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... Our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...In the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook. I just wanted to be worthy of her."

Later in his post, Anil Kapoor recalled how he got teary-eyed when he saw Sunita Kapoor walking the aisle. He wrote: "We got married on May 19, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness. I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me."

Talking of their journey together as a couple, Anil Kapoor wrote in his post, "It was now or never for us and I'm so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together. Many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all. For us it was never career or love. It was always love and career."

Anil Kapoor signed off the post saying, "I won't say in the end we lived happily ever after because it is not even close to the end of our love story. We still have a lot of love to share together, forever. Happy anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita."

See Anil Kapoor's post here:

Anil and Sunita Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress. Their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with sister Sonam. The couple's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor.