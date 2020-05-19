A Glimpse Of Anil And Sunita Kapoor's Love Story Of 36 Years And 'Beyond Time'

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

On their 36th wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor wished each other in the sweetest way possible. On Monday, Sunita Kapoor posted a stunning picture of herself and husband Anil Kapoor on her Instagram profile and she added a beautiful caption. She described Anil Kapoor as her "happy place" and wrote: "My husband is my happy place. Happy 36th anniversary. Love you beyond time." On his anniversary eve, Anil Kapoor shared an teaser of sorts on social media. "This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing... A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18," Anil Kapoor said in the video.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Meri Jung. The couple are parents to actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Rhea.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in thriller seen in Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga.