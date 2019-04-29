Ananya's Throwback Pic Featuring Bhavana Panday, Maheep And Shanaya Kapoor Is Just Too Cute

Ananya Panday shared this throwback image. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has a treasure full of throwback pictures and the starlet shares the pictures on special occasions. On Monday, Ananya posted a throwback picture from her childhood days on the birthday of Maheep Kapoor, who happens to be the mother of her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. In the picture, little Ananya can be seen curled up in her mother Bhavana Panday's arms, while Shanana, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, rests is her mother's arms and we must tell you that both Shanaya and Ananya look simply adorable in the picture. "Happy Birthday Dude. Love you always Maheep Kapoor," read the caption on Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Without much ado, take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who graduated from Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School in June last year (but hasn't shared her career plans yet) are best friends. Their close-knit circle also comprises Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The trio are frequently seen hanging out together in Mumbai.

Remember the throwback picture shared by Ananya Panday on Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday, the one that featured her girl gang? ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Student Of The Year 2, which is slated to release on May 10 this year.

The film which has been directed by Punit Malhotra and has been produced by Karan Johar, marks Ananya's Bollywood debut. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff and it is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year.

