To Varun Dhawan On His Birthday, With Love From Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Stars

Varun Dhawan with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Varun Dhawan turned 31 on Wednesday "Hope you lay the smack down on this coming," wrote Arjun Kapoor "To the student I'll always be crushing on," wrote Ananya Panday

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood (the many birthday posts prove that). On the actor's 31st birthday, several Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes in the form of social media post. From his co-stars, to his colleagues, stars posted wishes for the actor on their respective Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt, who has co-starred with Varun Dhawan in films like Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student Of The Year among others, shared an adorable picture of herself along with the actor and wrote: "Happiest birthday my partner in crime... Hope you have the most amazing day filled with joy and wonder... Hope you have an even better year. Besides Alia, other Kalank stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha also wished the actor on social media.

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Madhuri Dixit's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who have not worked with Varun as of now, also wished the birthday boy. Sonam wrote: "Happy Birthday Varun! Hope you always remain as positive and warm as you are. Have a great celebration." Katrina wrote this: "Happiest birthday my dear Varun, always stay the same. Funnest, bestest, craziest. The world is yours."

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Varun's birthday wishes would have been incomplete without his close friend Arjun Kapoor's post. "My brother from another mother... Humare Guruji, our #VDin3D the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up... Happy Birthday. Hope you lay the smack down on this coming year," wrote Arjun.

Varun's Street Dance co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared a super cute picture of herself along with the birthday boy. "Happy birthday fellow street dancer! You're an amazing friend, co-actor and most importantly, a really nice person," read an excerpt from Shraddha's post.

Ananya Panday's post was super cute. She wrote: "Happiest birthday to the student I'll always be crushing on! #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade." Here's her post:

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with Varun in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, shared this image on his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, here are some more posts shared by Bollywood stars:

Screenshot of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story.

Other than Bollywood stars, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal also wished the actor in the sweetest way possible. "Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots," she wrote.

Screenshot of Natasha Dalal's Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period dram Kalank. His next release is Street Dancer . Here's wishing Varun Dhawan a very happy birthday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.