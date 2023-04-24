In Varun Dhawan's Birthday Post For Self, Adorable Pics With Wife Natasha

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan.(courtesy: varundvn)

Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan rang in his 36th birthday in attendance of his wife Natasha Dalal and his beloved "crew". Thanking his fans for the wishes pouring in from all quarters, the actor shared some lovely snaps of his near and dear ones with his Instagram family. In one of the pictures, we can see the actor posing with a cake in front of him. In another, presumably a holiday pic, we see him having a gala time with his wife Natasha. We are also treated to a short video in which we can see Varun Dhawan performing some stunts in what can be called a gaming parlour. Sharing the images, Varun wrote, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins." The post was liked by many of his industry friends, who also left a comment under it wishing the actor. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday Varun," while Dino Morea commented, "Happy birthday bro. Keep punching."

Take a look at the lovely post:

Apart from family and fans, the actor's co-stars also wished him. The one, which caught our attention was however his Bawaal co-star Janhvi's Kapoor birthday wish, which was very quirky. Sharing a series of photos with the actor, Janhvi wished that Varun gets to eat ice-cream on his birthday or else he will end up eating her head (implied). Take a look at her cute post.

Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-actor Kiara Advani also dropped a sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Take a look at the post:

Joining the bandwagon were also his Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma and Judwaa co-star Sara Ali Khan. Take a look at their posts:

Since the past few weeks Varun Dhawan has been in the making all the right noises. He recently visited London to attend the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. FYI, in the Indian version of the spy series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be playing the titular roles.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring the director duo Raj and DK and co-star Samantha. In the image, they can be seen enjoying their drinks as they all flash their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Varun looks dapper in a pink T-shirt and yellow jacket, while Samantha looks pretty in a black ensemble topped with a blue denim jacket. "Team huddle in England #citadelindia," read the caption.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. Next, he will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.