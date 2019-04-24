Kalank Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Makes Rs 69 Crore

Kalank Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The extended first week collection may bring the total to Rs 74 crore Kalank's box office collection will 'suffer' after Endgame releases Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26

The box office collection of Kalankdropped by 10 per cent on Tuesday collecting Rs 3.25 crore bringing the seven-day total to Rs 69 crore, as per Box Office India. "There is only a 10% drop but the collections are low and it will suffer when Avengers: Endgame releases on Friday," stated a Box Office India report. Trade pundits have predicted that Kalank's extended first week collections will be around Rs 74 crore "but will be limited shows thereafter." Kalank, producer Karan Johar's ambitious project made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

As per Box Office India, the film's first five-day extended weekend (Kalank released on Wednesday) helped the film to get this far. "If it was a normal weekend then the collections would be far lower as the weekday collections would probably have come down to these levels regardless of a normal weekend or extended weekend," stated Box Office India.

Kalank opened to favourable reviews and despite a promising start, it could not cement its position at the ticket window. Kalank holds the record of the film with the highest opening in 2019 so far.

Meanwhile, this week Hollywood mega-budgeted Avengers: Endgame will open in cinemas, the advance bookings of which were insane. The film, which made more than any other Bollywood film in advance booking, is expected to make and break several records starting April 26.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.