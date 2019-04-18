Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Secures The Highest Opening Of 2019

Kalank box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kalank, producer Karan Johar's ambitious project starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, secured the highest opening of 2019 by collecting over Rs 21 crore, reports Box Office India. The exact amount is yet to be calculated but trade pundits have estimated Kalank's opening day collection between Rs 21 - 22 crore. "It is also the highest opening day ever for a film starring Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt beating Judwaa 2 (will be ahead of Dilwale also) and Gully Boy," stated Box Office India. Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore.

Box Office India also predicted a difficult path ahead for Kalank collection-wise. "The film may have got a good opening day number but there seems little for the youth and mass... The real value of this initial will only be known in a few days though the Mahavir Jayanti holiday tends to give a 25 per cent boost but no big film has released on this day in recent past," stated Box Office India.

Kalank opened to decent reviews on Wednesday. Film critic Saibal Chattrejee gave the film a three-star rating and wrote in his review for NDTV that Kalank is a near-spotless film and added: "It is worth a viewing not only for what it says, but also for how it says it." He singled out Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan for extra compliments. Kalank is the story of Roop (Alia) and Zafar's (Varun) illicit romance which destroys everything they hold dear.

