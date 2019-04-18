Student Of The Year 2's The Jawaani Song: Sorry, Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday, There's No Competing With Tiger Shroff

Still from Student Of The Year 2's The Jawaani Song (Courtesy Twitter)

Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal will set the screen on fire, jinx you to play the song on loop and make you hum all day with The Jawaani Song. The makers of Student Of The Year 2 introduced us to the first song from its playlist with the The Jawaani Song, which is a pretty cool redux of Kishore Kumar's iconic song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from 1972 film Jawani Deewani. The song begins with a disclaimer that it's a tribute to Kishore da and RD Burman... gili gili akkha... bili bili bili bili... before moving on to peppy remixed tunes being playing out on the saxophone.

The Jawaani Song looks like the ultimate dance competition as part of the Dignity Trophy and pitched against each other are teams Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal-Tara Sutaria. In all honesty, Tiger Shroff has our vote as he glides on the dance floor almost as smooth as Michael Jackson and almost or perhaps bettering Hrithik Roshan.

A good chunk of the song is dedicated to just Tiger Shroff wowing the audience and trust us when we say this - you will forget blinking when he's on the floor. Tiger's fellow students Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria try their level best to match up to him but while they are great in their own zone, they only keep trying by Tiger's side.

Kishore Kumar's evergreen voice also adds a delightful element in The Jawaani Song. While many expected to see Will Smith in the song, we guess that's only happening in the full version in theatres. Enjoy The Jawaani Song here:

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2marks the Bollywood debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film is all set to hit screens on May 10.

