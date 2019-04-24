Student Of The Year 2 Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday Just Like To Party

A still from Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar This is the second song from 'SOTY2' to be released 'Student Of The Year 2' releases in May

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are dancing their heart out in Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan - the brand new song from Student Of The Year 2, which released on Tuesday. After the The Jawaani Song, the new track is yet another party song, in which there are glimpses of Rohan's (Tiger Shroff's) romance with Shreya (played by Ananya Panday) and also with Mia (featuring Tara Sutaria). Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan appears to be from a wedding setting, which could simply be just another post-credit song, in which everything glitters, including the stars. Debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday look stunning as Karan Johar heroines in signature glitzy lehengas as they follow around Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff's dance moves are commendable and he easily overshadows Tara and Ananya on the dance floor. The trio can even be seen dancing in a wine making barrel and around a brightly decorated vintage building. Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is sugar, spice and everything nice basically except perhaps the lyrics.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and singing credits go to Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani. Watch Student Of The Year 2 song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan here:

Earlier, Student Of The Year 2 introduced one more song from its playlist - The Jawaani Song - which is a redux of RD Burman's iconic composition Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is all set to hit screens on May 10.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.