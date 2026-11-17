Ananya Panday is all set to step back into Bae's glamorous yet chaotic world. The actor-starrer Call Me Bae is returning with its second season on Prime Video on December 17, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The drama follows a wealthy young woman who finds herself starting from scratch after losing her privileged lifestyle. As Bae tries to make a name for herself in the world of journalism, she also learns to navigate life, friendships, and relationships on her own terms.

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse of what's coming next. She wrote, "Seize the day, because she's here to slayyyy again."

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the eight-episode second season promises more drama, romance and plenty of twists. This time, Bae's love life is set to get messier than ever, putting both her heart and her much-loved Behen Code to the test.

The series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D'Cunha serve as executive producers. Created and co-written by Ishita Moitra, the show also has Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana on its writing team.

Apart from Ananya Panday, the new season will see the return of Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. Shruti Haasan is the latest addition to the ensemble cast.

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