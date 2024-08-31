Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Host Farewell Brunch In Italy For Wedding Guests

Just when we thought Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were done with their wedding festivities, they shared photos from the final leg of celebrations from their wedding weekend. The pictures are from a beach-side farewell brunch for their wedding guests that they hosted at the Giardini del Fuenti. Amy Jackson and Ed, sharing pictures from the occasion, wrote in their caption. "What an unforgettable weekend. Our farewell brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for." Tagging flower designer Federica Sottili, Amy wrote, "who knew a bread-themed tablescape would be exactly what we needed for our revival and survival."

See the photos from the farewell brunch here:

Earlier this week, Amy and Ed Westwick had shared picture-perfect moments from their wedding reception. The post had glimpses of the candle light dinner, the couple's dance and a lot more. Amy and Ed captioned it, "After the ceremony we swayed our way to our candlelight dinner for speeches from loved ones whilst serenaded by violins. A magician wondered the crowd whilst we all chatted and feasted. After that we made our way passed a dessert table named after our beloved Carole and Peter to cut our cake designed by the incredible Chef Damiano Carrara."

Here are some photos from Amy and Ed's wedding in Italy:

Amy Jackson stepped into acting with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned-actor has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.