Alia Bhatt's 'Stay Home' Series: 'Take Selfies Cause A Little Vanity Never Hurt Nobody'

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a selfie on Instagram

She continued her "Stay home" series with a selfie

Her last post read, "Stay home and watch the sunset"

Alia Bhatt shared a selfie on Sunday amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While everyone is staying indoors and keeping themselves occupied, Alia Bhatt decided to take selfies. After her recommendation to "watch the sunset" and "finish a book" while staying indoors, Alia says, "take selfies." Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Gully Boy actress urged people to "stay at home" and wrote, "Stay home and take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody." Earlier, sharing a picture of herself on Friday, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Stay home and watch the sunset." Before that, the actress posted a picture of a book holding it in her hand and said, "Stay home and finish a book." Take a look at Alia Bhatt quarantine mode here:

The 27-year-old actress shared a video message of Coronavirus dos and don'ts featuring herself, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Be careful and stay safe, for yourself and your family."

Meanwhile, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt posted a selfie of the duo on Sunday and wrote, "Distancing buddy." Their mother Soni Razdan commented, "Wow look at those sweetie pies. Missing them so much." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone is also on a spree of making her days at home "productive." The Chhapaak actress has been greeting her fans to glimpses of how she is making the most out of her time at home in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora also shared a video on her social media account as she was utilising her time "in a constructive and healthy way." The actress said, "I love to cook" and shared a video in which she can be seen cooking in the kitchen. Take a look:

The home confinement has led Bollywood celebrities to take up various activities. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of herself posing in front of a painting. Seems like she took up a paint brush and colours to make her quarantine days "productive." The 23-year-old actress wrote, "Self isolation productivity."

On Friday, Bollywood reported it's first case of Coronavirus - singer Kanika Kapoor, who had returned from UK earlier this month. The contagious virus, which was originated in China's Wuhan district has claimed the lives of several people globally.