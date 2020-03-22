Deepika Padukone's Epic Reply To Varun Dhawan's 'Night Suit' Question Will Leave You In Splits

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a couple of selfies on Saturday

She wrote, "Productivity in the time of COVID-19"

Varun Dhawan asked, "Why you always in a night suit?"

Deepika Padukone has been giving glimpses of her quarantine days to netizens over the past few days. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, which has pushed everyone to stay indoors, Deepika has been sharing a series titled, "Productivity in the time of COVID-19." Varun Dhawan, who observed her outfit in all the previous posts, prompted him to drop a comment on Deepika's post on Saturday, "Why you always in a night suit?" to which Deepika replied, "Varun Dhawan, coz then I can comfortably sleep (indicating with an emoji) anytime!" LOL. The Chhapaak actress' third episode in her series during quarantine was a selfie as she drank a glass full of juice and ate some fruits. Take a look at her Saturday's "productivity":

Varun Dhawan's comment

Deepika Padukone's reply to Varun Dhawan

Deepika's "productivity" in her "Season 1: Episode 2" post came with a roller in her hand. Surely it was time for some "Self love" and "Self care," as she hashtagged the post.

The 34-year-old actress started her "productivity" days by cleaning her wardrobe. "Cleaning" and "wardrobe" are the two hashtags that she added to her post. Here's the post we're talking about:

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in quarantine with his actress wife in Mumbai, shared snippets of his quarantine days. As Deepika revealed that she could "comfortably sleep anytime," Ranveer shared a picture of his "Laid back life." Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The actress will co-star Rishi Kapoor in the film. Deepika Padukone will also feature alongside Ranveer in the upcoming film '83.