Coronavirus: How Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan Sharma Are Spending Their Quarantine

As India battles the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry has been confined to their homes. Mumbai, where most Bollywood celebs live, has been under lockdown; Maharashtra has reported the most number of cases of COVID-19 in India. The home confinement has made the industry personalities take up various activities to keep themselves occupied. Janhvi Kapoor, on Friday, shared a picture on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen posing with her paintings and smiling her heart out. The Dhadak actress seems to have taken up paint and brush in her "Self isolation" phase. "Self isolation productivity," wrote the 23-year-old actress. Take a look at the colourful picture shared by Janhvi:

Sonakshi Sinha shared a video of herself dancing on the occasion of World Happiness Day. Sharing the boomerang video, the Dabangg actress asked people to "Stay home". The 32-year-old actress wrote, "Its World Happiness Day and dancing makes me happy. Let's come together and fight corona by finding something that makes us happy and that we can do at home. Janta Curfew is a step in the right direction. Stay home, avoid panic buying and help senior citizens stock up their daily needs. Let's follow the guidelines and spread some smiles."

Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma is spending quality time with their kids. Aayush Sharma Instagrammed a set of adorable pictures on Friday, featuring Arpita and their kids Ayat and Ahil. "Stay at home, spend time with your family and create beautiful memories. Make the most out of this quarantine and stay safe," wrote the Loveyatri actor. This is the set of lovely family pictures we are talking about:

Shruti Hassan, 34, advised her Instafam to practice social distancing and "Be like Clara" - her pet cat. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress Instagrammed a picture of her pet cat posing with a bottle of satiniser and wrote, "Be like Clara - social distancing, staying indoors , staying clean, stretching , eating healthy, being adorable and staying positive . We should all be like Clara,"

Yami Gautam made her mother happy by trying her hands at preparing "chhole" for the first time. The Vicky Donor actress shared a picture of her preparation on Instagram, on Friday, and wrote, "This dish is special, for its origin. It's a part of our 'Pahaari Dhaam' and is cooked on special occasions. The preparation for this style of 'chhole' is very different from the usual one. The aroma and taste took me back to my roots, Himachal. Missed my family around today, but this picture and first time effort to cook it made my mom so happy. Day made." Take a look:

Bollywood reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday - singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned from the UK 10 days ago, has tested positive. The virus originated in Wuhan, China and has since infected thousands globally. In India, the COVID-19 cases have risen to over 230.