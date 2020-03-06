On Janhvi's 23rd Birthday, 'Proud Father' Boney Kapoor Writes: 'You Have Grown Up To Be A True Reflection Of Your Ever Endearing Mother'

Boney Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: BoneyKapoor )

On Janhvi Kapoor's 23rd birthday, her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for her and called her a "true reflection" of her late actress mother Sridevi. On Friday, Boney Kapoor shared a throwback photo of himself, Sridevi and Janhvi and it has all out heart. In the photograph, Sridevi can be seen holding pint-sized Janhvi in her arms with Boney Kapoor standing alongside them. Sharing the family photo, "proud father" Boney Kapoor wrote: "When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me. Today, you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out, a true reflection of your ever endearing mother. I am a proud father. Happy birthday, Beta. We all love you a lots and will forever."

When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me today you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out a true reflection of your ever endearing mother

I am a proud father

Happy Birthday Beta

We all love you a lots & will forever#JanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/ngIEtBUoEW — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 6, 2020

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters. The actress died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. Boney Kapoor has two children - actor Arjun and Anshula - with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012.

Meanwhile, we photographed Janhvi Kapoor celebrating her birthday with her fans and paps at her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's Mumbai residence. The actress looked gorgeous in a white kurta as she cut the cake in the garden area. Nirmal Kapoor was also spotted looking at her from the house.

See pictures from Janhvi's birthday celebrations here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal, Roohi Afzana (co-starring Rajkummar Rao), Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.