Sridevi And Boney Kapoor In Priceless Throwback, Shared By Janhvi

A file photograph of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor )

Highlights Janhvi attended a puja at Sridevi's home in Chennai

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story on Wednesday and we just love it. In the picture, the late actress and Boney Kapoor can be seen happily posing for the camera. No captions needed. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters, while Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding.

See the picture shared by Janhvi:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Wednesday, the Dhadak actress attended a puja held at Sridevi's home in Chennai's Mylapore. The ceremony was held a few days after Sridevi's second death anniversary. Janhvi shared glimpses from the puja on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Wish you were here."

On her mother Sridevi's second death anniversary, Janhvi shared a throwback picture with her late mother and wrote: "Miss you every day."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.

Sridevi, who is often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last film was MOM, which was also produced by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018. The actress' last onscreen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero - her portions were shot before her death.