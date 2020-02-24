Sridevi Forever: 2 Years After She Died, The Kapoors Share Memories And Pics

A file photo of Sridevi with Maheep Kapoor. (courtesy: maheepkapoor )

Members of the Kapoor family remembered Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary, on Monday. Anil Kapoor wrote an extensive note, while Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor shared their favourite memories with the late actress on their respective Instagram profiles. Anil Kapoor, who famously co-starred with the late actress in films such as Mr India, Lamhe, Laadla, Jaanbaaz, Judaai and Heer Ranjha among many others, wrote a heart-warming note on Instagram. He wrote: "Sri, 2 years have gone by and we've missed you every day.... Reminiscing about old memories is a bittersweet feeling. We wish you had more time with the people you love, but we are thankful for all the time we did have with you. You're in our thoughts and prayers forever."

Meanwhile, other members of the Kapoor clan also remembered the actress by sharing throwback pictures with her on Instagram. Maheep Kapoor, who is married to Sanjay Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's brother) shared a set of multiple pictures with the ChaalBaaz actress and added a heart emoji to it.

Anil Kapoor's wife and designer Sunita Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Sridevi and added heart emojis to it.

Sanjay Kapoor also dug out gold from his family photo archive to remember his late sister-in-law.

Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story.

Sridevi's daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her through this post. She wrote: "Miss you every day."

Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot before her death.