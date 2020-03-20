Alia Bhatt's 'Favourite Photographer' Is Ranbir Kapoor. Shaheen Bhatt Has A Different Thought

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's "favourite photographer" (no points for guessing) Ranbir Kapoor is back and we love it. However, Alia's sister doesn't seem to be that big a fan of Alia's photography. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry. On Friday, Alia shared a stunning picture of herself, which has been clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor (going by the actress' caption). Alia, who is quarantined, much like everyone else, shared this image and she wrote: "Stay home and watch the sunset. Image credit to my all-time favourite photographer RK." Shaheen commented on Alia's post: "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then."

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. The actors recently featured in a TV commercial together and they will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to release on December 4, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju (Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic). The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.