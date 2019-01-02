Alia Bhatt On Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: 'It's Important But It Should Be Left On Its Own'

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor during the New Year's celebration. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "It's not as if a relationship is an achievement," said Alia Bhatt I've never had my personal life getting spoken about so much: Alia Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-starring in Brahmastra trilogy

Pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Year's celebration in the US are all over the Internet. Fans of the Brahmastra co-stars cannot stop sharing and talking about their relationship status but Alia Bhatt told Hindustan Times that 'a relationship is not an achievement' but it is an "important part of her life." Speaking to HT, Alia Bhatt, 25, said: "It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part - and a very important part - of my life. It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

Alia Bhatt also said that talking about her personal life sometimes "diverts all the attention." She said: "There was too much (focus) on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that. Such talks don't bother me, but I don't like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that's what it all becomes about."

In 2018, Alia Bhatt headlined the cast of Raazi, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. In 2019, she is looking forward to the release of Gully Boy in February, Kalank, in April and Brahmastra in December.

In Gully Boy she's been cast opposite Ranveer Singh while Kalank's ensemble cast also includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Brahmastra, a trilogy, is with Ranbir Kapoor.

In addition, Alia Bhatt will start filming Takht, co-starring Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also signed up for Sadak 2, to be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.