After Workout Video, The Internet Wants To Know If Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Are Back Together

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl in a throwback. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl became the object of Internet's obsession after the former Miss Universe posted a video with the model on her Instagram profile. In the video, Sushmita Sen, along with her daughter Alisah, can be seen working out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She signed off the caption with these words: "Here are my loved ones, keeping me company and helping me get back in the zone. Kisses Alisah Shona and Rohman Shawl. I love you guys." In the comments section, Rohman wrote: "Thank you teacher Sushmita Sen." A section of the Internet, after seeing the actress' post, is convinced that that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are dating.

After seeing Sushmita Sen's post, some fans were convinced that the two are back together, while others were busy shipping the former couple. An Instagram user wrote: "Oh you guys are back...It really did put a smile on my face...you both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits you both. Much love." Another Instagram user added, "I wish they are back together again." Another comment read: "This filled my heart! So cute to see Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl together." Another comment read: "Glad to see them together once again..." "Please marry him...just a love kinda of word," another one added. "Hammm they are back together in relationship," another comment read.

See the post here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. She will next be seen in the third season of the series. She will also feature in a film titled Taali.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.