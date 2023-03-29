Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month Since Her Angioplasty By Doing Exactly What She Loves. Any Guesses?

A still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who survived a heart attack, is celebrating the completion of one month since her angioplasty today. The actress shared a monochrome video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing for the camera in a black ensemble. She added her "forever favourite" song Aankhon Ke Sagar, sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, in the background. The video seems from the sets of her next web series Taali as towards the end, she introduced her crew. Sharing the post, she wrote a sweet note that reads, "Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty...by doing exactly what I love doing...WORKING!!

Sushmita Sen concluded her note with these words, "Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Soon after Sushmita Sen shared the post, her sister-in-law Charu Asopa dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Sophie Choudry wrote, "You are incredible!!!!" followed by heart emoticons. Her fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Whenever I need inspiration, I come to your page. You inspire me. I get strength from you. It would be honour if I get to meet you once," while another wrote, "Power is bouncing back at life's obstacles with a smile and you do it so gracefully."

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen, on Instagram, informed fans about suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. An excerpt from her note read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen has completed the dubbing and shooting for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali, based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She dropped a set of photos and videos from the sets and wrote, "Finally, completed dubbing and promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly... what a soulful journey it's been! Thank you, sir Ravi Jadhav, Alok, Shreegauri Sawant, GSEAMS, Voot, Jio Cinema, Raghav Ramadoss, Uma Biju, and the incredibly talented cast and crew of Taali. #sharing #happiness and #allheartpeople. I love you guys #duggadugga."

Also, Sushmita Sen has the third instalment of Arya in her kitty.