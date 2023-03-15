Sushmita Sen's Cardiologist On Why She's 'Blessed' And How Her Fitness Level Helped Limit Heart Attack Damage

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who suffered a heart attack, is now on the road to recovery and has also resumed her work. Recently, Times Of India spoke to Sushmita's Cardiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, who performed her surgery. When asked if the 47-year-old actress ignored any warning signs, to this, he said, "It's difficult to say that but let's say, 'Sushmita is blessed that she came in at the right time and right place.'" He was also asked if Sushmita's "high physical activity" limited the damage," and he replied, "Yes". He added, "Her high physical activity indeed helped in ensuring that the damage was limited. This is the biggest message that has come out."

He continued, "What is important to underline here is that exercising should not be more than 3 to 4 days a week; it should not be on a daily basis, give time for the body to recover from the strain of exercise. I am certainly not advocating that one needs to push him/herself so much as if he/she is out there to become a physical trainer. With continuous exercise without rest and adequate sleep, the hormone levels may not cool down and that poses a huge risk."

When asked how he and Sushmita Sen maintained a low profile, Dr Rajiv replied, "Good, that's how it should be. That's the beauty of this episode. So it all went very peacefully."

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen shared a post informing her Insta family about suffering a heart attack. An excerpt from her post read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!"

Later, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself stretching out in an assisted back bend on a yoga mat. She captioned the post as, "Cleared by my cardiologist...stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee.