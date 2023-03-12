Sushmita Sen's Shoutout To Her Team For Making Her Walk At Lakme Fashion Week 'Magical'

A still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

After suffering a heart attack, Sushmita Sen has delighted her fans by getting back to work and how! The diva recently turned the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. The glimpses from her fashion show have gone viral on social media. She walked the ramp for fashion designer Anushree Reddy in a gorgeous yellow lehenga leaving the onlookers craving for more. Overwhelmed with the love she received from her fans and well-wishers, Sushmita expressed gratitude with a special post on Instagram. In the video, the actress who is dressed in a yellow lehenga is seen busy posing for photographs being clicked by paparazzi. She also added a heartfelt note with the post. Sushmita stated, “Thank you all for so much love and appreciation…been reading all your comments and watching all your stories!!! I am always as good as my Team!! A big shoutout to my team and to people who made my walk at #lakmefashionweek2023 magical….”

Previously, Sushmita Sen shared another post featuring moments from her fashion show. In the first clip, you can see the actress walking the ramp with a flower bouquet in her hand. She then gives the bouquet to one of the photographers sitting right at the end of the ramp. The second video shows her walking with the designer. The actress added, “Tere Bas Mein Kujh Vi Nahi Ae… Dil Nu Eh Samjhawan…Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom. A Walk To Remember…I celebrate life…Jhoom!! Thank you @anushreereddydesign and team for this memorable walk back to life.. your designs are as beautiful as your heart!!!” She also used the hashtags “Yours” and “Showstopper.” Further, Sushmita wrote, “Cheers @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial @lubna.adam @jioworldgarden. To the live audience & the Media…THANK YOU for all the love & goodness!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

Sushmita Sen conducted a quick live session recently talking about Lakme Fashion Week. She also thanked her fans for all the love that was coming her way. In the session, she mentioned, “I just finished walking for the incredible Anushree Reddy as her showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Thank you to all members of the media who were so kind and loving. I am a very blessed girl and I keep saying this.”

Further, Sushmita added, “I am really feeling so happy because thanks to Anushree, who had the courage to ask me to come and walk and be her showstopper. I think most people would have just been like, now, it's not a good time. I tell you…women…It's beautiful when we stand by each other and bring out the best even in the most trying times.”

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen shared the news of her heart attack with a post on social media. The actress dropped an image of herself with her father Subir Sen. For the caption, she stated, “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty is done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'.”

Sushmita Sen is known for her work in films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hain, and Bewafaa among others.