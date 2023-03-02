Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered A Heart Attack, Shares Health Update

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, in her latest Instagram entry revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. The 47-year-old actress shared her health update on Instagram on Thursday and she wrote this posting a picture with dad Subir Sen. "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'." The actress added in her post: "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post." Thanking her well-wishers, she wrote: "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

See Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress will soon be seen in the third season of the series.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.