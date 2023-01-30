Aarya 3 Teaser: Sushmita Sen Is Back And How

ushmita Sen in Aarya 3. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen has started shooting for the third season of the hit web series Aarya. On Monday, Sushmita shared a video to give a glimpse of her titular character in the new season. In the teaser, she is seen loading her pistol and smoking a cigar in style. Speaking about her character, Sushmita said, "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I'm grateful to the entire team at Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season."



Aarya is created by Ram Madhvani.

On expanding the series with the third part, Ram shared, "Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya is too special for me and my team. I'm grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one. I'm equally thankful to the team at Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and our entire team at Ram Madhvani Films, especially Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan. Also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes Aarya so memorable in people's hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it's been a fantastic ride...here's to a roaring Season 3."

Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with Aarya in June 2020. In the Series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)