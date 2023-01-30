Sushmita Sen Was Asked A Question About Beauty. Her Wonderful Reply

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has always been a favourite among fans thanks to her stunning looks and sharp wit. The actress is known for her eloquent answers and intelligent take on things. We see a glimpse of this in her recent interaction with a fan. It all started when Sushmita Sen shared a black-and-white image of herself, looking sharp in a suit. Responding to the gorgeous image, a fan asked Sushmita Sen, “You're such a beautiful woman, Sushmita Sen. Inside out. And, you have wisdom. And, the confidence that you have cultivated. Please, what do women like me who are not blessed with looks do, to tell the world, show me what you got!?” To this, the former Miss Universe replied, “Good looks are overrated anyway...show them character. P.S Just saw your smile...Beautiful. Stay blessed,” paying the fan a compliment.

The post in question was shared by Sushmita Sen with the caption, “‘Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.' #cgjung #portraitofaconsciouswoman. Beautifully captured @flavienheldt. I love you guys.”

Sushmita Sen, on Monday, also shared a teaser announcing that her web series Aarya was returning for a third season. In the video, she is seen lighting a cigar, looking menacing and beautiful at once. In the caption, she said, “She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar.”





Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend Rohman Shawl re-shared the teaser, edited to include his reaction. In the clip, he is seen looking thoroughly impressed by Sushmita Sen's performance. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Yaaar ye toh banta tha. I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte. #Aarya3 #reels #reaction #biggestfanalways.” Sushmita Sen responded to the post saying, “ Too cute!” with a heart emoji.

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She is known for her work in films like Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, and Biwi No.1