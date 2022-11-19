Sushmita Sen Shares Special Post On Her 47th Birthday: 'The Most Incredible Year Is On Its Way'

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who is celebrating her 47th birthday today, shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle, marking her special day. Sharing a sun kissed selfie, the actor showed excitement in turning 47. Her caption read, "47 finally! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now! The most incredible year is on its way... I've known it a long time... and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival! I love you guys." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags - Dugga Dugga, Yours Truly, Birthday Girl, 19th November, Scorpio and Yass.

Sushmita Sen's post caught the attention of her sister-in-law and actor Charu Asopa, who commented, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know... I love you didi."

Many of the actor's friends and followers too commented on her post, wishing her a happy birthday and calling her an "inspiration."

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

A few days ago, Sushmita Sen had posted another selfie of herself on her Instagram handle, where she mentioned of flying off to an undisclosed location for her birthday celebrations. Sharing a picture of herself, Sushmita wrote, "Ready to board...time to fly...one week countdown begins for birthday girl! oh did I mention... I Love Birthdays!"

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in DisneyPlus Hotstar's Aarya, will be soon seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the upcoming web series Taali.