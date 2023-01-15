Harnaaz Sandhu's Special Tribute To Sushmita Sen And Lara Dutta At Miss Universe 2022

A still from the video. (courtesy: missuniverse)

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brought laurels to the country after winning the title of Miss Universe in the year 2021 at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Apart from being crowned as the 70th Miss Universe, she is also the third Indian to bring the title back to India after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively. Now, after a year, as Harnaaz welcomed the Miss Universe 2022, she took her last walk as the “Miss Universe” at the finale event. However, it was a special moment in itself. Harnaaz paid a beautiful tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta while walking the ramp in style. Harnaaz, the outgoing Miss Universe 2021, looked gorgeous in a stunning black gown that featured pictures of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta printed on it. The pictures are from their respective winning moments. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a small clip that read, “Moments before Harnaaz Sandhu takes her final walk as Miss Universe.”

It was quite an overwhelming moment for Harnaaz Sandhu as she took her final walk as “Miss Universe.” The video, posted on Twitter by the official account of Miss Universe, stands as testimony to this statement. She couldn't hold back her tears as she walked the ramp, before crowning USA's R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. The beauty who dazzled in a beautiful black gown was welcomed on the stage as the pageant competitors clapped for her. As she waved at the audience and folded her hands in Namaste, tears rolled down her cheeks. She also seemed to have stumbled in between, but she regained her balance in no time. The caption was, “Hold back tears as Harnaaz Kaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe!”

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSEpic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the Miss Universe title to India after almost two decades in 2021.