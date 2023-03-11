Sushmita Sen On Walking The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week After Suffering From Heart Attack: 'Feeling So Happy'

Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Guys, Sushmita Sen is back with a “quick live session” on Instagram. The actress, on Saturday, turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week. Well, she is super happy about it. Sushmita Sen, recovering from a heart attack, has thanked everyone for all the love and support coming her way. She said, “I just finished walking for the incredible Anushree Reddy as her showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Thank you to all members of the media who were so kind and loving. I am a very blessed girl and I keep saying this.” She added, “I am really feeling so happy because thanks to Anushree, who had the courage to ask me to come and walk and be her showstopper. I think most people would have just been like, now, it's not a good time. I tell you…women…It's beautiful when we stand by each other and bring out the best even in the most trying times.

Sharing the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “#Quicklivesession ‘I love you guys!!!' #duggadugga #drivinggratitude.” Fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts.

In the video shared by Lakme Fashion Week on Instagram, we can see Sushmita Sen walking the ramp in a stunning yellow lehenga.

Sushmita Sen, earlier this month, left everyone worried when she announced on Instagram that she had suffered a heart attack. The actress shared a picture of herself with her father Subir Sen and wrote, “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty is done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'."

Sushmita Sen, in one of her Instagram Live Sessions, also revealed that she had a “95 per cent blockage” in the main artery. She said, “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her', but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”

Sushmita Sen will be next seen in the third season of Aarya.