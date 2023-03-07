Sushmita Sen Resumes Cardiologist-Approved Workout After Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, recovering from a heart attack, has resumed yoga – after due clearance from her doctor. The 47-year-old actress shared a picture of herself stretched out in an assisted back bend on a yoga mat. "Wheel of life cleared by my cardiologist… stretching begins. What a feeling," she wrote, adding, "This is my Happy Holi… how was yours? I love you guys." Sushmita signed off as she usually does, with the hashtag #duggadugga. Sushmita's post received big love in the comments with many calling her an inspiration and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Last week, the Aarya star sent the Internet into a tailspin by revealing that she had suffered a heart attack. "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart,'" she wrote in her post, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post." Thanking her well-wishers, she wrote: "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again.

Just days ago, Sushmita Sen confirmed in a live Instagram session that she would be returning to work filming the third season of Aarya. "Will be back on Aarya 3 sets, I am going to give you all a season 3 like never before. Yes, I will get well soon. I can't wait to get back on the Aarya set. Everyone is going to sit with their hearts in their mouth," she said.