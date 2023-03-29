Taali: Sushmita Sen Wraps Dubbing And Promo Shoot - 'What A Soulful Journey'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Fans of Bollywood star Sushmita Sen have a reason to rejoice. The actress has completed dubbing and shooting for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali. The former Miss Universe will be seen in the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Now, sharing an update about the project, Sushmita Sen has dropped a set of photos and videos from the sets. Along with it, she shared: “Finally, completed dubbing and promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly…what a soulful journey it's been! Thank you, sir Ravi Jadhav, Alok, Shreegauri Sawant, GSEAMS, Voot, Jio Cinema, Raghav Ramadoss, Uma Biju, and the incredibly talented cast and crew of Taali. #sharing #happiness and #allheartpeople. I love you guys #duggadugga.” The project has been wrapped just weeks after Sushmita Sen survived a heart attack.

The subject of the biopic Shreegauri Sawant is the trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust and is known for her work to help those battling HIV/AIDS.

In October last year, Sushmita Sen shared a photo of her first look as Shreegauri Sawant and wrote, “Taali – Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi. First look as Shreegauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world. Here's to life and to everyone's right to live it with dignity! I love you guys!”

Reacting to the post, director Ravi Jadhav also dropped red heart icons in the comments section. Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen commented, “Maa (red heart icons), so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga. I love you the mostest.” The actress' sister-in-law Charu Asopa wrote, “Wowww… The first look is awesome…So proud of you, didi. Looking forward… love you, Didi.”

In addition to Taali, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in the third season of the popular web series Aarya 3.