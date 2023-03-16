Sushmita Sen's Thursday Mantra Is To Promote Love Instead Of 'Bashing What You Hate' On Social Media

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who suffered a heart attack, has been keeping her Insta family updated by giving a sneak peek of her daily routine. Speaking of which, the 47-year-old actress has shared an inspiring thought on her profile about promoting love and kindness on social media instead of hatred. She shared an image that read, "Promote what you love, instead of bashing what you hate." Along with a photo, she wrote a note that read, "#inspiringthought It's that simple to be a good person, who chooses to live a life of love & happiness...focusing on the positive..creating an aura of hope for themselves & others!!! Let this be our #mantra to be social on #socialmedia#promote #kindness #goodness #hope #love #you. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Soon after Sushmita Sen shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "That's a great inspiration as always #sush, while another wrote, "True and Right. What I often forget. Thanks for this reminder, my dear. Loads of Love for you always. Dugga Dugga."

Take a look below:



Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen, on Instagram, informed fans about suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. An excerpt from her note read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!"

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section wishing her good health and strength.

Read Sushmita Sen's post below:



Meanwhile, Sushmita's Cardiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, who performed her surgery, in an interview with Times Of India opened up on how her fitness level helped limit heart attack damage. When asked if the 47-year-old actress ignored any warning signs, to this, he said, "It's difficult to say that, but let's say, 'Sushmita is blessed that she came in at the right time and right place.'" He was also asked if Sushmita's "high physical activity" limited the damage," and he replied, "Yes". He added, "Her high physical activity indeed helped in ensuring that the damage was limited. This is the biggest message that has come out."