Sushmita Sen Works Out With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl. 'Thank You Teacher,' He Writes

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who suffered a heart attack last month, is on her path to recovery. She shared a series of videos from her work out sessions on Wednesday. The actress can be seen working out with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in one of the clips. Another video features her working out with her daughter Alisah. The frame also features Rohman Shawl. She captioned the post: "Will is the only way. 36 day now, allowed more training! I leave to shoot for Aarya in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company and helping me get back in the zone. Kisses Alisah Shona and Rohman Shawl. I love you guys." In the comments section, Rohman Shawl wrote: "Thank you teacher Sushmita Sen."

See Sushmita Sen's post here:

Last month, Sushmita Sen revealed in an Instagram post that she suffered a heart attack. She wrote in her caption: "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news... That all is well and I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress will soon be seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.