Amid Cancer Battle, Hina Khan Skips Wearing Wig, Sports Her Real Hair

Hina Khan's battle with cancer has been nothing short of inspiring. From documenting the discolouration of her nails to bravely shaving her head, the actress has openly shared her journey of fighting stage 3 breast cancer with her fans and followers.

After seven months of shaving her head, Hina Khan made her first public appearance in her real hair on Saturday. While attending the OTTplay Awards 2025 in Mumbai, she confidently sported a stylish bob look that radiated grace and resilience.

For the event, Hina dazzled in a black and gold shimmery dress and effortlessly blended strength with elegance.

A fan page shared Hina Khan's video on Instagram. Take a look:

In August last year, Hina Khan, who first cut her hair short, decided to shave her head as watching her hair fall out was “stressful and painful” for her. She shared a video on Instagram, where she sat on a chair while a person shaved her head with a trimmer.

Hina Khan said, “She said, “You can win this only if you embrace it, accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are a step closer to your healing and I really want to heal and focus on that aspect of my life. I don't want to go through that process where every time I put my hand in my hair, a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful and depressing. I don't want to go through that.”

The side note read, “It's time to BUZZ it off. Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable. Mind over Matter.”

Hina Khan shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 with an Instagram post.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal.