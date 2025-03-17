Hina Khan Performs Umrah Amid Cancer Treatment: "Overwhelmed And Speechless"

Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, recently paid a visit to the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah. Hina shared a bunch of pictures from her visit. Sharing a mirror selfie, Hina wrote, "All set for Umrah." Sharing a picture of a few strands of hair, Hina wrote, "Bus itni hi hain abhi (Only this much is left). Hina shared pictures in which she can be seen offering prayers. In another picture, she can be seen resting. The caption on the picture read, "Sukoon (peace)."

Sharing the album, Hina Khan wrote, "Alhamdullilah. Umrah 2025. Thank you for inviting me Allah..overwhelmed and speechless. May Allah give me complete Shifa Ameen." Take a look:

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. The popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai last year. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair.

Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June (2024) with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

"Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.