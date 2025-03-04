Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan Drops Relatable <i>Sehri-Iftaar</i> Post With Cousin

Hina Khan's latest Instagram post adds a playful twist to Ramadan fasting. The actress, who is battling Stage-3 breast cancer, is celebrating the holy month at home.

On Monday (March 3), Hina Khan uploaded a fun video featuring her cousin Manaan Meer.

In the clip, the brother-sister duo enjoy their sehri (pre-dawn meal): chips and tea. The text overlay humorously read, “Sehri time. Yeh humari masjid ki azaan nahi hai (This is not the Azaan of our mosque).

The snippet ends with Hina and Manaan casually continuing their snack session.

In the next snippet, Hina Khan recreates a similar moment, but during Iftaar (the evening meal to break the fast). This time she relishes dates and fruits with her cousin.

The text attached to it said, “Iftaar time. Azaan toh azaan hoti hai. Chahe kissi bhi masjid ka ho. (Azaan is azaan, no matter which mosque it comes from).

Hina Khan's side note read, “Hahahhaha can you relate?

A day ago, Hina Khan wished fans Ramadan Mubarak by posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram. An assortment of foods, including dates, fruits, pakodas and beverages were arranged beautifully on the table. Hina's mother made it to a couple of clicks as well.

The caption said, “Ramadan Mubarak. Kaisi lag rahi hoon? (How am I looking?) Day 1. Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar. (The beautiful journey from Sehri to Iftari). Alhamdullilah. Dua mai yaad rakhiyega (Remember me in your prayers).”

Not too long ago, Hina Khan shared her difficult recovery journey after undergoing “a major surgery."

She dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram from a gym facility. The actress looked determined in the photos.

Hina wrote, “Level up Hon. One Day At A Time. It is so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery. But we ain't giving up coz she is a hustler. It is a lot of hard work. Dua Please.”

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in June last year. Since then, she has been regularly updating fans about her health.